UIDAI launches Aadhaar app replacing mAadhaar with face authentication
Technology
UIDAI is rolling out a fresh Aadhaar app to replace mAadhaar, making digital ID checks smoother and more secure.
The new app brings in face authentication and QR code verification, so you won't need to carry paper photocopies in some situations anymore.
Share limited details via QR codes
Switching is simple: just verify your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, do a quick face scan, and set up your profile.
You can now share only the details required for a particular purpose via QR codes for things like hotel check-ins or SIM cards.
Your Aadhaar number and information stay safe during the upgrade; the app and verification method change, except how easy it all gets.