UIDAI launches Aadhaar app with stronger security and privacy controls
Technology
UIDAI just rolled out a brand-new Aadhaar app, saying goodbye to the old mAadhaar.
The update brings stronger security and more privacy controls, making it easier for everyone to access their Aadhaar info.
If you want smooth service and better protection, UIDAI recommends switching over soon.
QR code sharing replaces paper copies
With the new app, you can share your Aadhaar details using a QR code instead of carrying paper copies.
This is handy for quick identity checks at places like hotels or airports.
Plus, you get more control over what info you share, so your data stays private.