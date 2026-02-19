UIDAI launches new Aadhaar app: How it differs from mAadhaar

The app lets you share only what's needed—no need to reveal your full Aadhaar number anymore. You can use QR codes for things like hotel check-ins or age checks at cinemas, and even add face verification for extra security.

Biometric lock and family profiles

Worried about misuse? There's now a one-tap biometric lock/unlock, plus you can see where your data was shared.

Managing family profiles is simpler too—one device can hold up to five Aadhaar accounts, making life easier if you're handling IDs for everyone at home.