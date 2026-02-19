UIDAI launches new Aadhaar app: How it differs from mAadhaar
Technology
UIDAI just rolled out a revamped Aadhaar app, replacing the old mAadhaar. The new version promises stronger privacy, easier paperless verification, and more control over your data.
Minister Jitin Prasada launched the new Aadhaar app.
Selective sharing with QR codes
The app lets you share only what's needed—no need to reveal your full Aadhaar number anymore.
You can use QR codes for things like hotel check-ins or age checks at cinemas, and even add face verification for extra security.
Biometric lock and family profiles
Worried about misuse? There's now a one-tap biometric lock/unlock, plus you can see where your data was shared.
Managing family profiles is simpler too—one device can hold up to five Aadhaar accounts, making life easier if you're handling IDs for everyone at home.