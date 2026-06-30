UIDAI retires mAadhaar app, urges switch to new Aadhaar app
Technology
The mAadhaar app is now officially retired.
UIDAI announced on 29 June that the app would be discontinued from 30 June 2026, and wants everyone to switch over to the new Aadhaar App.
The updated app promises better privacy and makes managing your Aadhaar a lot simpler.
Aadhaar app enables updates and downloads
With the new app, you can update your mobile number or address, download your e-Aadhaar, track requests, share QR codes securely, and even book appointments at Aadhaar centers, all from your phone.
It works on both Android and iOS.
Signing up is easy: just enter your Aadhaar number, verify with your linked mobile SIM, do a quick face authentication, and set a PIN for security.
Already over 31 million downloads have been recorded in less than five months.