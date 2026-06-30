UIDAI retires mAadhaar app, urges switch to new Aadhaar app

Aadhaar app enables updates and downloads

With the new app, you can update your mobile number or address, download your e-Aadhaar, track requests, share QR codes securely, and even book appointments at Aadhaar centers, all from your phone.

It works on both Android and iOS.

Signing up is easy: just enter your Aadhaar number, verify with your linked mobile SIM, do a quick face authentication, and set a PIN for security.

Already over 31 million downloads have been recorded in less than five months.