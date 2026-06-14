UIUC, Fabric8Labs develop copper cold plate for data center cooling

Cuts pressure drop up to 68%

The system uses copper plates with jagged fins, designed for maximum heat transfer and made with advanced manufacturing techniques.

Researchers estimate it could boost cooling performance by up to 32% and reduces pressure drop by up to 68% while offering the same level of cooling.

Researchers believe this could drop cooling costs in top-tier data centers from 30% of total energy use to just 1.1% and might even help solve other tricky cooling problems in electronics.