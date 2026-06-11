UK Biobank finds 14 blood proteins predict lung cancer risk Technology Jun 11, 2026

Big news: researchers have found 14 proteins in your blood that can signal lung cancer risk five years or more before the disease shows up.

This discovery came from studying blood samples from nearly 50,000 people in the UK Biobank and was confirmed in several global datasets, including one from Taiwan with mostly nonsmokers.

It means doctors might soon be able to predict lung cancer risk and identify who may benefit from preventive treatment.