UK Biobank finds 14 blood proteins predict lung cancer risk
Big news: researchers have found 14 proteins in your blood that can signal lung cancer risk five years or more before the disease shows up.
This discovery came from studying blood samples from nearly 50,000 people in the UK Biobank and was confirmed in several global datasets, including one from Taiwan with mostly nonsmokers.
It means doctors might soon be able to predict lung cancer risk and identify who may benefit from preventive treatment.
Blocking IL-1b may prevent lung tumors
Turns out, these proteins are linked to inflammation caused by air pollution, which can activate hidden cancer mutations.
Blocking the molecule IL-1b may help stop tumors from forming. Plus, the arthritis drug, canakinumab, lowered lung cancer risk for people with high protein levels (one case prevented for every 55 treated).
Scientists are working on a blood test to find who is at risk and testing other anti-inflammatory medications, hoping this could lead to new ways of preventing not just lung cancer but others too.