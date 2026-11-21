MIXS showed off sharper vision than ever before, beating its old Earth test results from 2015.

As the only U.K.-led tool on BepiColombo, it'll scan Mercury's surface for glowing X-rays to uncover what the planet is made of and how it formed.

Professor Emma Bunce, leading the project, called this a huge achievement for her team and says MIXS will help us understand Mercury's geology like never before.