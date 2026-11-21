U.K.-built MIXS captures Crab Nebula X-rays before Mercury orbit
After a long eight-year trip through space, the U.K.-built Mercury Imaging X-ray Spectrometer (MIXS) has just captured its very first cosmic images, spotting X-rays from the Crab Nebula.
This milestone comes as part of the BepiColombo mission, right before it officially starts orbiting Mercury on November 21, 2026.
Only U.K.-led instrument mapping Mercury's geology
MIXS showed off sharper vision than ever before, beating its old Earth test results from 2015.
As the only U.K.-led tool on BepiColombo, it'll scan Mercury's surface for glowing X-rays to uncover what the planet is made of and how it formed.
Professor Emma Bunce, leading the project, called this a huge achievement for her team and says MIXS will help us understand Mercury's geology like never before.