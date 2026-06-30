UK CMA urges Apple and Google to allow cheaper payments
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is pushing for a rule that would let app makers direct users to cheaper ways to pay, instead of forcing everyone through Apple's App Store or Google Play.
The goal: help users save money and give smaller companies a fairer shot by opening up more payment options.
CMA seeks NFC access, lower fees
Right now, Apple and Google can take up to 30% in fees from purchases. The CMA wants those fees lowered for payments outside their stores, making things fairer for both consumers and developers.
They are also looking at whether Apple should open up its contactless technology, near-field communication (NFC), so other apps, not just Apple Pay, can offer tap-to-pay features.
Unsurprisingly, Apple is not thrilled, saying it could hurt security or user experience.
The CMA will decide later this year whether to impose formal requirements on Google regarding its recent changes.