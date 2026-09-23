UK competition watchdog pushes Google to offer AI search choice
The U.K.'s competition watchdog is pushing Google to let users pick their search providers, like ChatGPT or Perplexity, when setting up Android devices or opening Chrome for the first time.
You'd also get a yearly reminder to confirm your choice, making it easier to switch things up.
The goal? Give people real options beyond just Google and make sure original sources get proper credit for their content.
CMA consultation runs until October 9
CMA chief Sarah Cardell points out that more people are turning to AI assistants for searches, but Google's setup doesn't really reflect that yet.
The public can share feedback on these ideas until October 9, and a final decision should land by the end of the year.
This follows earlier moves by the CMA calling for more transparency in how Google ranks search results, so expect some changes ahead if these rules go through.