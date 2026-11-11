UK considers ban for under-16s on YouTube Kids and platforms
The UK government is thinking about banning under-16s from more social media platforms, including YouTube Kids, which was originally expected to be safe.
The goal is to better regulate apps with recommendations and user-made content, and the new rules could be approved by the cabinet soon.
Parliament will see the proposal in December 2026.
150 platforms could face restrictions
If these changes go through, as many as 150 platforms, like Lego Play and Spotify, could face new restrictions.
There's some concern about how tweaking recommender systems might impact how these services work.
The rules are being added to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Act, so they don't need a full vote in the House of Commons.
Companies await clearer guidance
Officials want a thorough approach so no platform slips through the cracks.
Some companies are still waiting for clearer guidelines, while critics worry that even sites with messaging features like eBay or Vinted could get caught up in this.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport plans to brief companies soon as everyone tries to balance online safety with keeping things running smoothly.