UK council warns rare solar storm could damage power grids
A severe solar storm could occur in a 100-200-year worst-case scenario, and experts say it could seriously disrupt the tech that keeps our world running.
Power grids could face blackouts and damaged transformers, possibly leading to reduced grid capacity for months or years afterward.
The U.K.'s Science and Technology Facilities Council warns this kind of storm isn't just rare: it can have big consequences for how we live day-to-day.
Solar storms threaten GPS and communications
Satellites that handle GPS, weather updates, and even your maps app are at risk during major solar storms.
In 2022, up to 40 Starlink satellites re-entered Earth's atmosphere after launching during a solar flare.
Solar flares can disrupt radio signals, while geomagnetic storms can degrade satellite navigation and communications for several days.
It's a reminder of just how much we depend on space tech for everyday stuff.