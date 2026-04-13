UK council warns rare solar storm could damage power grids Technology Apr 13, 2026

A severe solar storm could occur in a 100-200-year worst-case scenario, and experts say it could seriously disrupt the tech that keeps our world running.

Power grids could face blackouts and damaged transformers, possibly leading to reduced grid capacity for months or years afterward.

The U.K.'s Science and Technology Facilities Council warns this kind of storm isn't just rare: it can have big consequences for how we live day-to-day.