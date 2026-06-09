UK doctors might be sued for errors made by AI

Technological integration

NHS's increasing use of AI

The NHS is increasingly using AI for various tasks, including analyzing scans and X-rays, summarizing doctor-patient conversations, and drafting letters to patients. However, Dr. Sarah Townley, MPS's deputy medical director, warned that the law has struggled to keep up with such rapid technological changes. She said, "The law has always struggled to keep up with technological change. But with AI, the pace of change is so rapid that this gap feels less like a step and more like widening gulf."