UK DSIT and DESNZ disagree on AI centers' power use Technology Apr 26, 2026

The UK government can't agree on just how much electricity future AI data centers will use.

One department (DSIT) says they'll need a huge 6 GW by 2030, while another (DESNZ) thinks it'll be much less.

This back-and-forth has sparked criticism from campaigners like Tim Squirrell at Foxglove, who points out that the environmental impact is being overlooked.