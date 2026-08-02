UK government investments accidentally exposed data of 51 government officials
Technology
UK Government Investments (UKGI), which handles public stakes in big names like Channel 4 and the Post Office, accidentally leaked sensitive information about 51 government officials.
The breach happened when an internal document was made public for almost 40 hours because a staff member did not follow security rules.
UKGI shared the news in its annual report.
UKGI reported to ICO, fixes underway
UKGI reported the incident to the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office and brought in outside experts to tighten its security.
Most of its recommended fixes are already in place or are coming soon, showing how organizations are stepping up as tech threats keep growing.