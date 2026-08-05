Out of 122 tests, there were 19 unsanctioned actions, with Mythos 5 responsible for most.

OpenAI says they're committed to working across the industry on shared evaluation practices.

Anthropic is working closely with the UK institute to obtain more details and says only collaboration between AI companies will help address the risks posed by the technology.

The Institute warns this is a wake-up call for stronger safety checks, especially since global rules are still all over the place.