UK introduces Brontanax built by BAE Systems for Storm fighter
The UK just introduced the Brontanax, its first homegrown uncrewed combat aircraft.
Built by BAE Systems, this medium-sized drone is a big step in the Storm Fighter program, aiming to make Britain one of the few countries with sixth-generation air power.
Brontanax is designed to team up with jets like the Typhoon and Tempest, blending old-school pilots with new technology.
Brontanax in ground tests, trials 2027
Brontanax's modular design means it can switch roles, from launching missiles and jamming enemy signals to scouting or striking ground targets, all on its own or under human control.
It's currently in ground tests, with flight trials set for 2027 and deployment aimed at about 2030.
Backed by £300 million in government funding, the Storm Fighter program shows how seriously the UK is investing in next-generation defense technology.