UK launches AD-SMART trial testing metformin and atomoxetine, 1,200 participants
A major UK study called AD-SMART just launched, testing if common diabetes and ADHD medications (metformin and atomoxetine) can help people with Alzheimer's think more clearly and live better.
The trial aims to enroll 1,200 participants at more than 30 sites across the UK.
Angela Bucksey named 1st AD-SMART participant
Angela Bucksey, diagnosed with Alzheimer's earlier this year, is the first participant.
The project is run by the UK Dementia Research Institute and Alzheimer's Research UK.
This new approach lets scientists test several drugs at once, which could speed up results.
Early findings are expected by 2030, with more treatments possibly added along the way.
Prime Minister Burnham backs ad-smart trial
Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has personal experience with Alzheimer's in his family, said, "That's why I'm proud to see this trial being launched in the UK, so that cutting-edge treatments can reach patients here as soon as possible."
The hope is that this research brings real progress for around 600,000 people living with Alzheimer's in the UK.