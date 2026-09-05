UK launches global preventron trial testing trontinemab to prevent Alzheimer's

The UK is about to start a big global trial called PrevenTRON, testing an experimental drug named Trontinemab on about 1,600 healthy middle-aged people aged 55 to 80 who are deemed to have a higher risk of developing the condition.

Led by Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the study starts screening on September 7, 2026.

Participants will need clear memory tests and a specific blood marker (p-tau217) before joining, and will be randomly given the drug or a placebo.