UK launches global preventron trial testing trontinemab to prevent Alzheimer's
The UK is about to start a big global trial called PrevenTRON, testing an experimental drug named Trontinemab on about 1,600 healthy middle-aged people aged 55 to 80 who are deemed to have a higher risk of developing the condition.
Led by Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the study starts screening on September 7, 2026.
Participants will need clear memory tests and a specific blood marker (p-tau217) before joining, and will be randomly given the drug or a placebo.
Trontinemab cleared plaques within 28 weeks
Trontinemab works by clearing amyloid plaques in the brain, one of Alzheimer's main culprits, and has already shown it can remove these plaques in most early-stage patients within 28 weeks.
This trial is different because it focuses on preventing Alzheimer's before symptoms start, not just treating it after.
At least 15 hospitals and clinics across the UK are expected to take part by the end of the year.