UK launches £75 million PoliceAI to save 6 million hours
The UK just kicked off PoliceAI, a £75 million effort to bring artificial intelligence into police work.
The goal? Free up officers by saving around six million hours a year by 2028.
AI will take over time-consuming tasks like processing evidence and paperwork, so police can spend more time actually fighting crime.
PoliceAI pilots and bias testing
PoliceAI plans to run pilots across up to 10 forces, focusing on things that eat up hours, like sifting through digital evidence or blacking out sensitive information.
In one trial, AI reviewed 800 hours of video in just three hours during a kidnapping case, helping wrap things up fast.
The project also aims to tackle new crimes like deepfakes and make sure the tech stays fair and accountable with public registers and tested for accuracy and potential bias before wider use.