UK launches £75 million PoliceAI to save 6 million hours

PoliceAI pilots and bias testing

PoliceAI plans to run pilots across up to 10 forces, focusing on things that eat up hours, like sifting through digital evidence or blacking out sensitive information.

In one trial, AI reviewed 800 hours of video in just three hours during a kidnapping case, helping wrap things up fast.

The project also aims to tackle new crimes like deepfakes and make sure the tech stays fair and accountable with public registers and tested for accuracy and potential bias before wider use.