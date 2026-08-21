UK Met Office warns El Nino may be most intense
Technology
The U.K.'s Met Office says this year's El Nino could be the most intense in over 100 years, with Pacific sea temperatures expected to rise more than 3 degrees Celsius above normal.
This kind of spike usually messes with weather all over the world, making things hotter and less predictable.
Adam Scaife warns food supply disruption
Adam Scaife, head of long-range forecasting at the Met Office, called this warming "unheard-of in modern climate records."
With regional temperatures already 2.6 degrees Celsius higher than usual, Scaife warns we could see severe droughts in South America and the West Pacific, while places like the UK might get hit with heavier rain and storms.
All this chaos could even disrupt global food supplies.