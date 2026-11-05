UK opens world's 1st AI biosecurity lab for drug discovery
Technology
The UK just opened the world's first AI Biosecurity Lab, aiming to use artificial intelligence to speed up drug discovery and fight diseases, while keeping biosecurity risks in check.
Backed by £100 million from the government, this move is part of the UK's broader £165 million National AI Biosecurity Initiative.
OpenAI Anthropic pledge up to £200m
This lab isn't going it alone: OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind are all on board, with OpenAI and Anthropic pledging up to £200 million more for research.
The focus is on things like protein folding and genome sequencing, but experts warn strong safeguards are needed so AI tech doesn't get misused.