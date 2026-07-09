UK regulator Ofcom fines Fapello £630,000 for age verification failures
Technology
Fapello, an adult website, just got slapped with a £630,000 fine by UK regulator Ofcom for not putting proper age checks in place.
Since July 2025, all adult sites in the UK are supposed to use strong age verification to keep under-18s out.
Fapello ignored these rules and didn't respond when Ofcom reached out last year.
Ofcom breaks down £600,000 and £30,000
Ofcom broke down the fine: £600,000 was for not following the age check law, and another £30,000 was added because Fapello didn't cooperate during the investigation.
Even after blocking UK users once they got caught, Fapello is still on Ofcom's radar.
This isn't a one-off. Other sites have been fined too as Ofcom keeps pushing platforms to use real ID or card checks to protect young people online.