UK regulator Ofcom fines Fapello £630,000 for age verification failures

Ofcom breaks down £600,000 and £30,000

Ofcom broke down the fine: £600,000 was for not following the age check law, and another £30,000 was added because Fapello didn't cooperate during the investigation.

Even after blocking UK users once they got caught, Fapello is still on Ofcom's radar.

This isn't a one-off. Other sites have been fined too as Ofcom keeps pushing platforms to use real ID or card checks to protect young people online.