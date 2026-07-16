UK regulator Ofcom investigates TikTok over Online Safety Act compliance
Technology
Ofcom, the U.K.'s media watchdog, is investigating TikTok for not doing enough to protect young users.
The regulator is looking into whether TikTok has been following new rules called the Online Safety Act, which aims to keep children safe from harmful content online.
Ofcom's review found that TikTok has been struggling with keeping children away from dangerous material.
Ofcom flags TikTok age verification issues
Ofcom is also concerned about TikTok's age verification systems and says it has had trouble catching underage users.
If the investigation finds that TikTok broke any rules, stricter action could follow: regulators want the platform to step up its protection for young people.