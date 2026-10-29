UK regulator Ofcom proposes stricter age checks online for under-16s
Technology
The UK is planning new rules that would make it harder for anyone under 16 to access some online content.
Ofcom, the country's media regulator, is suggesting things like banking checks, photo or digital IDs, and even facial age scans.
While they admit some teens might still find ways around these barriers, Ofcom says these steps are important for keeping young people safer online.
Andy Burnham wants Parliament vote
Andy Burnham backs the plan and wants the plans to come before Parliament by the end of this year, aiming for a 2027 rollout.
Some worry that some under-16s will get around the checks, with similar concerns raised about Australia's ban, but Ofcom plans to work with social media companies on practical guidance so these checks actually do their job.