UK study: air pollution slows children's lung growth into early-adulthood
Technology
A new UK study found that air pollution can slow down lung growth in children, with effects that last into early adulthood.
Researchers tracked over 5,000 people born near Bristol in the 1990s and checked their lung health at ages eight, 15, and 24.
Experts urge cutting children's exposure early
Children exposed to more air pollution, especially from diesel vehicles and gas boilers, were more likely to have underdeveloped lungs as teens.
Professor Ann Hansell explained this raises their risk for breathing and heart problems later on.
Even small drops in lung function during childhood can have big impacts down the road, so experts say it's important to cut children's exposure to dirty air early.