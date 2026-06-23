UK study of 82,000 links evening light to eye disease
Turns out, hanging out in super bright rooms at night could be bad news for your eyes as you get older.
A new study tracked more than 82,000 people in the UK and found that those exposed to intense evening light (between 8pm and 11:30 p.m.) were more likely to develop eye problems like macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma.
High workplace lights raise glaucoma risk
If you're often under bright lights, think labs or operating rooms with more than 1,000 lux, you might face a higher risk: up to 47% greater chance of glaucoma and other issues.
Researchers say disrupting your circadian rhythm with too much light at night can speed up aging in your eyes.
So if you work late or love bright spaces after dark, it might be worth dialing down the brightness for healthier eyes long-term.