UK study of 82,000 links evening light to eye disease

High workplace lights raise glaucoma risk

If you're often under bright lights, think labs or operating rooms with more than 1,000 lux, you might face a higher risk: up to 47% greater chance of glaucoma and other issues.

Researchers say disrupting your circadian rhythm with too much light at night can speed up aging in your eyes.

So if you work late or love bright spaces after dark, it might be worth dialing down the brightness for healthier eyes long-term.