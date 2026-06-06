UK: New AI-powered tool used during surgery for 1st time

Surgical aid

Eureka system provides real-time assistance during surgeries

The Eureka system provides real-time assistance during surgeries, identifying hidden structures that may not be visible to the naked eye. Consultant surgeon Mr. Kapil Sahnan described it as an "extra helping arm with artificial intelligence running at the same time as your surgery, preventing errors and making everything a lot more safe." He compared its use in surgery to how people today use Google Maps instead of traditional A to Z maps for navigation.