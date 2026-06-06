UK: New AI-powered tool used during surgery for 1st time
What's the story
Surgeons in the United Kingdom have used a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool during a live operation for the first time. The Eureka system, developed by doctors in Japan, uses color coding to highlight different parts of the body. This helps surgeons protect or dissect various anatomical structures during surgery. The portable AI unit was first used on a UK patient on Thursday at St Mark's, National Bowel Hospital in northwest London.
Surgical aid
Eureka system provides real-time assistance during surgeries
The Eureka system provides real-time assistance during surgeries, identifying hidden structures that may not be visible to the naked eye. Consultant surgeon Mr. Kapil Sahnan described it as an "extra helping arm with artificial intelligence running at the same time as your surgery, preventing errors and making everything a lot more safe." He compared its use in surgery to how people today use Google Maps instead of traditional A to Z maps for navigation.
Expansion prospects
It could become standard part of surgical procedures
Sahnan said they are working on proving the tool's advantages and how it can be rolled out more widely. He expressed hope that this innovative technology could become a standard part of surgical procedures in the next couple of years, making surgeries safer for everyone.