UK to stop children from snapping nudes on phones soon
What's the story
The UK government has announced plans to introduce a new law aimed at preventing children from taking or sharing nude images on mobile devices. The move comes after tech giants Apple and Google were given three months in June to restrict access to such content on smartphones and other devices used by under-18s. However, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said that the current proposals do not meet "the scale of this crisis."
Legislative action
Draft legislation seeks to block nudity at device level
Nandy said that the government would look to legislate as soon as possible, but could reassess this if tech firms come up with solutions sooner.
The draft legislation not only seeks to make tech firms block nudity at the device level, but also calls for app providers used by children to introduce similar blocks on nude imagery.
"This will ensure that the whole ecosystem changes," Nandy said, adding it would tackle online abuse or grooming of children.
Industry response
Apple and Google's response to action call
In response to the government's call for action, an Apple spokesperson said they launched their Communication Safety feature in 2021.
The feature was designed to help stop children from seeing or sharing nudity.
"We share the UK's commitment to combating exploitation and abuse online," they added, noting future plans are in place to further strengthen this tool.
Google also expressed its commitment toward child safety across its products and is pleased with the progress made so far.
Rising threats
Government proposals welcomed by charities, organizations
The government proposals have been welcomed by organizations and charities calling for tougher measures to stop children from seeing, capturing, or sharing nudity on smartphones.
According to the NSPCC, content filmed on a child's device can be the starting point for grooming and other forms of online child sexual abuse.
UK police chiefs have also said restricting children's devices from taking or sharing nude images would be key in preventing sextortion crimes.
Urgency emphasized
Children cannot face more delays, urges NSPCC chief executive
Chris Sherwood, NSPCC chief executive, has called the legislative plans a "necessary move" after tech firms failed to meet the three-month deadline.
He stressed that "children cannot face more delays," urging the government to act swiftly and ensure these measures are enshrined in law at the earliest opportunity.
Andy Burrows of Molly Rose Foundation also stressed the need for robust legislation without further delay.