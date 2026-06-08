UK unveils £1.1 billion AI strategy to boost computing power
The UK just announced a massive £1.1 billion ($1.47 billion) strategy to boost its AI computing power, with a £750 million national supercomputer set to launch by 2030.
The plan focuses on developing advanced chips and training tech talent, aiming to make Britain a real contender in the AI world.
UK invests in chip ecosystem
This new supercomputer will run on both current and next-generation processors, with £400 million going toward cutting-edge chips, including £150 million for inference chips to be purchased this summer from British firms.
There's also a £120 million program helping UK businesses create and test new chip tech.
On top of that, the British Business Bank is investing up to £150 million in Playground Global's fund, its largest single fund investment ever, which means Playground Global will open its first UK office.
Plus, £45 million is set aside for skills development in the AI hardware sector, bringing total support for this area to £80 million.