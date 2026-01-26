UK wants to use AI with Met Office and National Archives data
The UK government is putting money into research that uses AI on data from the Met Office and National Archives. The idea? Make things like winter road gritting smarter and help small businesses handle contracts more easily.
They're also bringing in digital content from big names like the Natural History Museum and Oxford, all through a new Creative Content Exchange.
Why should you care?
This project could make life easier for everyday business owners—think cafe or shop owners—by cutting through confusing legal stuff so they can focus on growing their business.
The minister for digital government and data Ian Murray called it "what smart use of the public sector" looked like.
Plus, there's a promise to respect creators' rights as they test out new ways to share content, with a pilot platform due to be launched in the summer.