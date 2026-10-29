Ukraine explores sovereign LEO broadband system with Nokia and ICEYE
Ukraine is exploring the development of its own satellite communication system with help from Finnish firms Nokia and ICEYE.
This move comes after SpaceX's Starlink service hit some roadblocks, so Ukraine wants a more reliable way to stay connected without depending on the US.
The plan would explore the development of a secure, sovereign LEO broadband satellite communications system for governments.
EU IRIS2 launches expected in 2029
This isn't just about tech: Ukraine is working with Norway too, and the EU is building IRIS2, and its first launches are not expected until 2029.
Ever since Russia's invasion in 2022, venture capital and private equity investors have been investing big in secure, independent communications so it can keep control over its communications infrastructure no matter what happens globally.