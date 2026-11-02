Ukraine reported October 2026 drone disruptions that highlighted SpaceX's Starshield
SpaceX's Starshield, a network for serving national security customers, grabbed attention after Ukraine reported its drone operations were disrupted in October 2026:
apparently, the terminals cut out at speeds over 160km per hour, making it tough to counter Russian drones.
Thankfully, things were back on track by October 24 when full connectivity returned.
Starshield serves US national security customers
Announced in December 2022, Starshield isn't just another version of Starlink: it's built for secure military communications and Earth observation.
The US government is the customer and, in some cases, the owner, while SpaceX builds and sometimes operates the satellites, with the command split unclear (think of it like the U.K.'s Skynet system).
Plus, it can work together with Starlink if needed for US national security.