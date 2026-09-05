Ukraine-Russia war fuels AI training with millions of drone images

Over 100 companies and even the UK government now have access to this information through Ukraine's AI Avengers Labs.

Real-life combat challenges like spotty communication and rough terrain are helping make AIs tougher and more adaptable.

Some tools built with this data are already being used outside the military, like in agriculture for mapping tricky areas with bad connectivity.

The whole process is creating a feedback loop: tech gets tested in war, improved by real-world data, and then ends up making civilian life smarter too.