Ukraine signs letter of intent with Nokia and ICEYE
Ukraine is teaming up with Nokia and satellite company ICEYE to build new satellite systems after SpaceX's Starlink put limits on its service that affected Ukraine's military.
Nokia and satellite maker ICEYE signed a letter of intent with Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Thursday.
President Zelenskyy highlighted how crucial steady communication is for the country's security right now.
Starlink drone limits spur satellite alternatives
Starlink recently restricted access for fast-moving military drones, causing real challenges for Ukraine and sparking calls to look into SpaceX's actions.
Now, Ukraine is turning to other tech partners for support.
At the same time, investment in global satellite networks is booming; big names like Amazon and Blue Origin are jumping in, showing just how important independent space tech has become since Russia invaded in 2022.