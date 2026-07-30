UK's 4th heatwave raises mental health hospital admissions by 10%
The UK is dealing with its fourth heatwave of 2026, and temperatures are forecast to top 30 degrees Celsius in some places.
This intense heat isn't just uncomfortable: it's causing a noticeable jump in mental health hospital admissions, especially for people who already struggle with these issues.
Dr. Emma Lawrance noted about a 10% increase in such cases during heatwaves compared to cooler periods.
Heat worsens sleep and mental health
Extreme heat messes with sleep and daily routines, making it harder to stay active or connect with friends.
According to Dr. Emma Lawrance, a senior research fellow in climate change and mental health at Oxford University, these disruptions can boost anxiety, depression, and even thoughts of suicide.
The ongoing hot spells also fuel "climate anxiety," as more people worry about the future of the planet and their own well-being.
Dr. Lawrance encourages everyone to check in on each other and talk openly about climate concerns, reminding us that "more people care or feel like this than you think."