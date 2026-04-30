ULA launches 29 Amazon Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral

Amazon's Kuiper now about 270 satellites

The Atlas V used a powerful five-booster setup and got off the ground just 14 hours after rolling out.

The satellites were released in batches about one-half hour after liftoff, starting at 465km above Earth and heading up to their final orbit at around 630km.

With this launch, there are now about 270 Kuiper satellites in space, and Amazon's next batch is already set for May 22.