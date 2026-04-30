ULA launches 29 Amazon Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral
Technology
Amazon just took a big step toward worldwide internet: on April 27, the ULA Atlas V rocket launched 29 new Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral.
It was the rocket's first flight in nearly three years and tied its all-time weight record, all for Amazon's plan to bring fast broadband to more places on Earth.
Amazon's Kuiper now about 270 satellites
The Atlas V used a powerful five-booster setup and got off the ground just 14 hours after rolling out.
The satellites were released in batches about one-half hour after liftoff, starting at 465km above Earth and heading up to their final orbit at around 630km.
With this launch, there are now about 270 Kuiper satellites in space, and Amazon's next batch is already set for May 22.