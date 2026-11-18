ULA Vulcan Centaur launch failed, 40 Amazon LEO satellites lost
ULA's latest Vulcan Centaur rocket launch didn't go as planned on November 15: preliminary indications point to an "inadequate fuel supply" to the first-stage engines, causing the mission to fail, taking 40 Amazon Leo internet satellites down with it.
The hiccup came from the fuel delivery system for Blue Origin's BE-4 engines, though the engines themselves worked as expected.
FAA investigates, ULA works on fixes
The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating what went wrong and what needs fixing before Vulcan can fly again.
ULA says they are focused on sorting out these issues so future launches are more reliable.
Interestingly, earlier problems with Vulcan's solid rocket boosters were already fixed and performed well this time, showing ULA is learning and adapting as they go.