Ulephone unveils RugOne XSnap 7 Pro with detachable action camera
Ulephone just revealed the RugOne XSnap 7 Pro, a super rugged Android phone with a twist: it comes with a detachable action camera.
Launching on Kickstarter next week for $999 (U.S.) and €1,099 (Europe), it's set to arrive in the US this October under Ulephone's new RugOne sub-brand.
IP68 IP69K MIL-STD-810H with 9,300mAh battery
This phone is built to survive rough drops and wild adventures, thanks to its chunky design and top-tier durability ratings (IP68/IP69K, MIL-STD-810H).
It packs a big 6.67-inch Gorilla Glass Victus screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a huge 9,300mAh battery.
The real star is its magnetic action cam, detachable for hands-free shots, recording crisp 2.7K video for up to 40 minutes and even streaming remotely up to 50 meters away.
Plus, you get Android 16 out of the box with updates promised through Android 20.