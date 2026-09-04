Ultra-heavy dark matter may form 40 ton mini black holes

The team studied old stellar remnants such as white dwarfs (about 10 billion years old) and millisecond pulsars (about 1 billion years old) to see how dark matter interacts with them.

Since these ancient stars are still around, it hints that certain types of ultra-heavy dark matter, which would have destroyed them, probably don't exist.

So, these cosmic leftovers might actually help us unlock more mysteries about what dark matter really is.