Ultra-heavy dark matter may form 40 ton mini black holes
Technology
Scientists think ultra-heavy dark matter could be the secret to how tiny black holes form and stick around inside dense stars.
According to a new study, these dark matter particles may gather at a star's core and collapse into mini black holes, some weighing just about 40 tons.
Ancient remnants constrain ultra-heavy dark matter
The team studied old stellar remnants such as white dwarfs (about 10 billion years old) and millisecond pulsars (about 1 billion years old) to see how dark matter interacts with them.
Since these ancient stars are still around, it hints that certain types of ultra-heavy dark matter, which would have destroyed them, probably don't exist.
So, these cosmic leftovers might actually help us unlock more mysteries about what dark matter really is.