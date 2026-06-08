Ultrafast optical switch could enable 40 picosecond switching, reducing heat

Enables nonvolatile memory, tantalum limits scaling

The device cuts down on heat (a huge headache for data centers) by using light pulses through a photodetector to flip spin states in special materials like manganese tin (Mn3Sn) and tantalum.

It also enables non-volatile memory, so your data sticks around even when the power's off.

Lab tests showed it can switch reliably more than 1 billion times, but scaling up is tough because tantalum is not abundant enough for easy mass deployment and making Mn3Sn thin films isn't easy.

Still, this tech could help build more efficient computers in the future, even if it's not ready for mass production yet.