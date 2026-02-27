Ultrahuman's smart ring lasts 15 days on a single charge
Ultrahuman just dropped the Ring PRO, their latest smart ring with a standout 15-day battery life—way more than most rivals.
It's got upgraded heart sensors for better sleep and recovery tracking, plus a new dual-core chip with built-in AI smarts.
Pre-orders are live worldwide (except the US) at $479, shipping starts in March.
The ring stores your health data for up to 250 days
The titanium Ring PRO comes in four colors and fits most finger sizes (5-14).
It stores up to 250 days of your health data right on the ring—so your history stays intact if you go off-grid.
The charger can hold enough power for 45 days and uses magnetic UltraSnap charging.
Other features include ProRelease tech and a Find My Case
You get ProRelease tech for safe emergency removal if your fingers swell, wireless charging support, LED indicators, and a Find My Case feature.
There's also a trade-in offer that knocks up to $115 off if you swap an old device.
The ring comes with AI that analyzes over 120 biomarkers
Jade AI analyzes over 120 biomarkers—including glucose trends—for real-time wellness tips.
All core health features work without any subscription fees.
With its machine learning chip and massive data storage, the Ring PRO easily stands out from other smart rings.