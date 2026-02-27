Ultrahuman's smart ring lasts 15 days on a single charge

Ultrahuman just dropped the Ring PRO, their latest smart ring with a standout 15-day battery life—way more than most rivals. It's got upgraded heart sensors for better sleep and recovery tracking, plus a new dual-core chip with built-in AI smarts. Pre-orders are live worldwide (except the US) at $479, shipping starts in March.

The ring stores your health data for up to 250 days The titanium Ring PRO comes in four colors and fits most finger sizes (5-14).

It stores up to 250 days of your health data right on the ring—so your history stays intact if you go off-grid.

The charger can hold enough power for 45 days and uses magnetic UltraSnap charging.

Other features include ProRelease tech and a Find My Case You get ProRelease tech for safe emergency removal if your fingers swell, wireless charging support, LED indicators, and a Find My Case feature.

There's also a trade-in offer that knocks up to $115 off if you swap an old device.