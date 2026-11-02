U.N.-backed report warns brief spikes above 1.5°C harm icy regions

The report points out that current climate policies put us on track for much higher warming, up to 3 degrees Celsius, which could nearly wipe out permafrost and seriously disrupt ocean currents.

Glaciers in places like the Rockies and Himalayas are shrinking fast, raising sea levels and putting freshwater supplies at risk.

As world leaders meet at COP31, the message is clear: urgent action is needed to protect the cryosphere and our future.