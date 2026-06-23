UN raises alarm over AI centers' electricity and water demand Technology Jun 23, 2026

The United Nations is sounding the alarm about how much energy and water AI data centers might need.

By 2030, these massive facilities could use more electricity than all but five countries, and enough water to cover the basic needs of all 1.3 billion residents of sub-Saharan Africa for an entire year.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants everyone to pay attention, saying, "If AI is to help build a better future, it must be honest about what it costs us now."