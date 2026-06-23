UN raises alarm over AI centers' electricity and water demand
The United Nations is sounding the alarm about how much energy and water AI data centers might need.
By 2030, these massive facilities could use more electricity than all but five countries, and enough water to cover the basic needs of all 1.3 billion residents of sub-Saharan Africa for an entire year.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants everyone to pay attention, saying, "If AI is to help build a better future, it must be honest about what it costs us now."
Guterres launches AI environmental transparency initiative
Guterres is calling on AI companies to be transparent about their energy, water, and land use and to switch fully to renewable energy by 2030.
He's launching the U.N.'s AI Environmental Transparency Initiative to push for accountability as tech firms race toward net zero emissions or explore alternatives like nuclear power.
Guterres also urged fossil fuel companies to cut methane emissions, reminding everyone that fighting climate change means tackling both tech and traditional industries.