UN report lauds India's AI strides in healthcare, warns challenges
Technology
A new United Nations report is giving India a shoutout for its big strides in AI, especially in healthcare.
But it's not all smooth sailing. The panel also points out some real hurdles, like limited access to advanced tech and weak infrastructure that could slow things down for India and other developing countries.
UN panel urges domestic AI investment
The panel says India's got the talent but needs to boost its own AI development instead of relying on foreign tech.
They warn that without better policies and stronger safeguards, the gap between those with and without AI could widen, potentially putting democracy at risk.
Their advice: invest more in infrastructure, skills, and smart local policies so everyone can benefit from AI's potential.