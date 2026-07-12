UN report warns AI is outpacing safety and policy
Technology
The United Nations recently released a report saying AI is speeding ahead, and our safety measures cannot keep up.
Co-chaired by Yoshua Bengio and Maria Ressa, the panel points out that AI affects everything from jobs to human rights, and urges leaders to base policies on solid science, not guesswork.
Guterres warns US China dominate AI
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres summed it up: "The world cannot govern what it cannot understand."
As of 2025, 75% of global AI computing capacity was in the US and 15% in China (together 90%), leaving 10% elsewhere.
The report calls for fairer access and open research so everyone gets a shot at shaping how AI grows.