U.N. study finds 44% of tested AI show gender bias

U.N. urges gender equality in AI

The report found that some AI tools even dehumanize women, treating them like objects or property.

With more people relying on AI for everything from content creation to communication, these biases could make existing inequalities worse.

The U.N. also flagged how AI is used in online violence: almost 25% of women activists and journalists surveyed experienced tech-enabled abuse, including unauthorized image sharing and deepfakes.

The takeaway? The U.N. wants developers to build gender equality into every stage of AI design.