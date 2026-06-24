U.N. study finds 44% of tested AI show gender bias
A new U.N. study reveals that 44% of the 133 AI systems tested show gender bias, and more than 25% have both gender and racial biases.
Many popular language models still stereotype women as homemakers and men as leaders, which feels pretty outdated.
U.N. urges gender equality in AI
The report found that some AI tools even dehumanize women, treating them like objects or property.
With more people relying on AI for everything from content creation to communication, these biases could make existing inequalities worse.
The U.N. also flagged how AI is used in online violence: almost 25% of women activists and journalists surveyed experienced tech-enabled abuse, including unauthorized image sharing and deepfakes.
The takeaway? The U.N. wants developers to build gender equality into every stage of AI design.