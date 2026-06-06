U.N. study warns AI could strain water and energy resources
Technology
A new U.N. study says AI's environmental footprint is growing fast.
By 2030, data centers powering our favorite AI tools could use enough water to supply 1.3 billion people (about the size of Africa's population).
The report also highlights a sharp spike in energy use as more of our daily digital habits rely on AI.
AI could use 40% datacenter energy
The study found that by 2030, AI could double its share of data center energy use to 40%, which is enough electricity to power Sub-Saharan Africa's homes for over two years.
Most of this comes from routine stuff like generating images and videos.
The authors urge tech companies and policymakers to step up with greener solutions before these demands spiral further.