U.N. warns 2.8C warming under current policies before COP31
Technology
A new U.N. report says the planet could warm by 2.8 degrees Celsius before the century ends if we stick with current climate policies, way above safe levels.
This warning comes just before COP31 in Turkey, and it's a wake-up call for governments to do much more, much faster.
U.N. report: 18% cut by 2030
The report points out that existing climate promises won't cut it: emissions need to drop 18% by 2030 and a huge 69% by 2040 (compared to 2025) to keep warming closer to safer limits.
U.N. Environment Programme says there are still opportunities for action, with renewable energy booming and the supply from coal and oil growing slower than projected, but it'll take urgent action from everyone.