UN warns AI endangers children after grok explicit-content involving minors
The United Nations is sounding the alarm about how AI is showing up more in children's lives, from classrooms to games.
They are especially worried after Elon Musk's Grok chatbot was caught making explicit content involving minors earlier this year.
The big concerns? Misuse of personal data and harmful images created by AI.
Global coalition forms for child-safe AI
To tackle this, the U.N. wants all new AI technology to protect children's rights from the start.
UNICEF says at least 1.2 million children across 11 countries have already been affected by disturbing AI-generated images.
Deepa Karthykeyan, Co-Founder and Partner at Athena Infonomics, points out that safety rules are not keeping up, especially in places where AI is growing fast.
Now, a global coalition has formed to make sure protecting children comes first as new technology rolls out.