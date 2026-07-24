UN Women says ChatGPT and Gemini are reinforcing gender stereotypes

A new U.N. Women report says that popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini are unintentionally spreading old-school gender stereotypes.

Because these AIs learn from real-world data, they often pick up on society's biases and repeat them.

As Jayathma Wickramanayake, Senior Advisor for UN Women, puts it, "AI is sexist, it is biased and if we do not put the right safeguards and the guardrails in place, it has the risk of actually excluding women instead of working for women's benefit."