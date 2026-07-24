UN Women says ChatGPT and Gemini are reinforcing gender stereotypes
A new U.N. Women report says that popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini are unintentionally spreading old-school gender stereotypes.
Because these AIs learn from real-world data, they often pick up on society's biases and repeat them.
As Jayathma Wickramanayake, Senior Advisor for UN Women, puts it, "AI is sexist, it is biased and if we do not put the right safeguards and the guardrails in place, it has the risk of actually excluding women instead of working for women's benefit."
AI outputs sexist, deepfakes target women
The report found that AI often links women with domestic roles and men with leadership or career jobs.
In fact, one in five AI-generated responses contained sexist or misogynistic ideas, sometimes portraying women as objects or subservient to men.
The problem gets worse online: 98% of deepfake videos are pornographic, and almost all target women.
Wickramanayake called this "the fastest growing tactic of online violence against women," urging for stronger protections.